GWENT Police have launched a re-appeal for missing 24-year-old Kirsty Barratt from Newport.

Ms Barratt - sometimes known as McCullough - is from the Bettws area of Newport and also has connections to areas around Pill and Newport Town Centre.

She is described as white, approximately 5’2” in height, slim build, with long blonde hair - although police believe it could be coloured red.

Detective Constable Angela Smith said: “Kirsty was reported missing on Friday, September 20. She was last seen at the beginning of September 2019 and hasn’t been seen since and we are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

“We are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen Kirsty or if you have information that can help with our enquiries, please contact us urgently. If Kirsty is reading this, please contact us or someone you trust to let us know you are safe and well.

"If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference: 1900348737. You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org"