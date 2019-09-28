Getting out of the classroom is something most of us daydreamed about during our time at school but at one Newport primary school it is actively encouraged as an important part of daily lessons. DAN BARNES finds out more...

AT SOMERTON Primary the ethos is to start this as early as possible.

The nursery section of the school has both indoor and outdoor areas in which the children can learn through play.

Sarah Rodda, deputy headteacher, explained: “Doors from the indoor sections to the outdoors are always open so they can play in both of the areas.

MORE NEWS:

“We like to make sure that the other classes always have access to outdoor learning as well.”

The older children, from Years 1 to 6, also have their own plots in the school’s central courtyard in which they can grow things.

“The children develop and cultivate them throughout the year,” said Mrs Rodda.

“We’ve had sprouts, potatoes, courgettes, strawberries (which they used to make jam), apples from the apple tree and tomatoes.

Early years making bird feeders at Somerton Primary

“Year 6 decided that they wanted to encourage bees and so planted a wildflower garden which looked beautiful during the summer.

“Some of the kids were digging up the soil to make it ready for the next growing season and also to find worms for a new wormery.

“Many of these children will not have the opportunity to grow things like this at home.”

Making apple crumble at Somerton Primary. All pictures: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The children are also developing a pets corner and the school council are trying to find some pets to look after.

“Children lead the learning a lot of the time so we very much listen to what their interests are and what they want and try to build that into the lessons,” explained Mrs Rodda.

As well as taking lessons out of the classroom, staff at Somerton Primary are also enthusiastic about combining subjects into one activity to create something which is engaging at the same time as being educational on a number of levels.

“We very much try and provide them with learning experiences,” said Mrs Rodda.

“They’re doing different things while they’re learning – not just sat in the classroom.”

Learning maths through PE for year 4 at Somerton Primary

For example, a simple maths exercise was turned into a competitive game with the help of bean bags and numbered targets drawn on the playground. Children were required to use both mental arithmetic and physical skills to succeed.

“Using more than one subject area is great,” said Mrs Rodda.

“They’ll get some maths and develop their reasoning skills while also being physically active at the same time.

“It makes in more meaningful to them as they’ve actually experienced it.

“We also like to promote living a healthy lifestyle and getting active.”

Year 3 learning about Indian culture

While they are encouraged to get out amongst their immediate environment, the pupils at Somerton Primary also get the chance to explore far-flung corners of the world from the comfort of their classrooms.

One class was learning about the similarities and differences between Wales and India.

Learning about the festival of Diwali the children were trying their hands at making Diwali lamps and comparing the different cultures through music and dress-up.

Alanah Hunt, seven, (L), and Terrain Roberts, seven, learning about Indian culture at Somerton Primary

Elsewhere in the school, the Year 6 pupils were using the latest technology to pool resources into a project on the Galapagos Islands.

Rohan Lee, spokesman for the class, said: “We watched part of a video by David Attenborough to do with the Galapagos.

“We are currently individually making Google slides about the Galapagos and Darwinism and then sharing these with someone on our table or far away, we’re collaborating.

“I could be working with someone in Australia but it just so happens they’re sat right next to me.”

Hope Grace Henley celebrating her 7th birthday at Somerton Primary

Somerton Primary has recently received a positive report from Estyn, something headteacher Catherine Barnett is proud of.

“We were really pleased with the recent Estyn report,” she said.

“It’s a fair recognition of the school and our achievements.”

Riley Harris and Carmen Regan looking for worms

The school received a rating of ‘good’ in the areas - standards, wellbeing and attitude to learning and teaching and learning experiences.

An ‘excellent’ rating was received in the areas of - care, support and guidance and leadership and management.

Moving forward, Mrs Barnett hopes to cement the ties between Somerton and Eveswell Primary Schools, something which has operated on an informal basis for around three years.

Kathy Barnett, head teacher at Somerton Primary

“We have consulted on a forming a federation with another local school and we plan to proceed with that in January of next year,” she said.

“Both schools, Somerton and Eveswell, have one head and one set of governors, but retain autonomy everywhere else.

“This allows staff to develop in working across the two schools.”

Somerton Primary

FACT FILE