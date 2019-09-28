A PIONEERING domestic abuse service which supports victims as well as perpetrators has started working with its 100th family in Gwent – just six months after it was launched.

Children’s charity Barnardo’s Cymru has introduced 20-week programmes for perpetrators designed to change behaviour, taking place in Newport, Torfaen, Risca, and Caerphilly.

The organisation is working in partnership with Gwent Police and Torfaen, Monmouth, Blaenau Gwent, Newport and Caerphilly local authorities on the Opening Closed Doors project - the only scheme of its kind in Wales.

The project has been funded by £950,000 from the Home Office.

MORE NEWS:

Adult victims benefit from a mix of one-to-one sessions and group work, where they look at their past experiences and build resilience. And children and young people taking part look at the trauma they may have suffered, self-esteem issues, coping strategies, safety planning and support networks.

One woman described how it had “opened” her eyes “to healthy relationships”.

She added: “Before I felt like I was asking for too much.

“But I now understand that I was in an abusive relationship and that support and respect are normal things to have.

“I had no knowledge about financial abuse, so didn’t realise there are many different forms of abuse and how someone can use it against you.”

“I thought I would attend and get shouted at, but I haven’t,” said one of the perpetrators, who wishes to remain anonymous.

“I have also recognised that I was in a toxic relationship that I should have left long before I did.

“If I had had the knowledge I have now I would have left, and the abuse would never have happened.”

“I have learned things they don’t teach you in school and I’ve actually enjoyed it,” said one young person who has completed the course.

“I was a bit apprehensive at first but it’s good and the support worker is really nice and easy to talk to.”

A couple working on inter-parental relationships said: “The service has helped us both communicate better.

“We don’t argue anymore, and we actually talk about how we feel before anything gets blown out of proportion.”

Laura Tomsa, Barnardo’s children’s services manager, said: “Domestic abuse can have a devastating impact on the mental health and wellbeing of both children and adults. In less than six months we’ve received 219 referrals including 99 families, proving that there is a real need for this kind of support.”

Marisa Moon, Assistant Director of Barnardo’s Cymru, said: “We recognise that domestic abuse is an epidemic with devastating effects on children and their families.”