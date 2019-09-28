WORRIES have been expressed over a lack of activities available to children in Monmouthshire whose families are just above the breadline.

In a North Monmouthshire area committee meeting on Wednesday, councillors called for activities to be more affordable.

Cllr Maureen Powell noted that children who receive free school meals have access to activities such as caving in the school holidays at discounted rate.

However, concerns were raised over children who are living just above the breadline, who don’t qualify for free school meals but can’t afford to take part in such activities.

Cllr Roger Harris said that there was plenty for young people to do but many can’t afford it.

“There are a lot of young people living in the rural areas who need to get out there and use their physical energy,” Cllr Jane Pratt said.

“I really worry about them as they can’t all afford to take part in activities.”

The councillors’ concerns were raised when they were asked for recommendations on local involvement in shaping the delivery of the Monmouthshire Well-being plan.

The plan was published in 2018 by the Public Service Board, which aims to improve joint working across all public services in the local authority area.

The plan sets out four objectives concerning well-being and the steps the board proposes to take to meet them.

The Public Service Board will decide by the end of the month which well-being steps to focus on for the next six months.