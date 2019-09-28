DO you recognise this Gwent pub?

If so, share your memories by writing to Sarah Wigmore, Editorial, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN or email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

Last week's photograph was of Hocker Hill Street in Chepstow. Here's what you had to say:

The street is hocker hill street in Chepstow

Joanne

It is hocker hill street in chepstow. The pub at the bottom is the five alls

Chris Sull

This is Hocker Hill Street in Chepstow with the Five Alls pub at the bottom. There is an anomaly in that it is (or was) Hocker Hill St at the top and Hawker Hill Street at the bottom. I sincerely hope that the powers that be don't change the names or appearance of this little street - I hope that someone such as CADW will have had it protected - it's a window on the past, with its cobbles & bow windows it probably hasn't changed in several hundred years.

Dave Woolven

Newport