OUR Dog of the Week is pretty Lola Pug.

Lola arrived as a stray, and she has made herself perfectly at home in the Hotel du Dogues at Newport City Dogs Home.

Lola has made friends with everyone - she adores people and has been playful and friendly with all her kennel buddies too.

Lola is a high energy little lady and she has clearly been watching her figure - she seems to be in excellent health and shape! She is three or four years old, and is a very playful and affectionate little lady.

Lola won't be rehomed to first time dog owners, but could happily live with another dog, or as the only princess in the house.

Applicants will need to provide a first class vet reference, so please feel free to contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902 for more information about the rehoming process or if you'd like to meet Lola.

Visitors are welcome to pop in - no appointment needed.