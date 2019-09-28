THE DOLMAN Theatre has had a cunning plan to bring Edmund Blackadder to Newport.

Multi-award-winning Red Theatre will perform their version of three of the best episodes of Blackadder II next month - featuring the titular sardonic Elizabethan lord himself, his witless manservant Baldrick and the ditzy Queen Elizabeth I.

Bells, Head and Beer are arguably the three funniest episodes from the second series of the BBC comedy - which originally aired in 1986 - and all will be performed.

In Bells we find Blackadder having ‘problems’ with his manservant 'Bob' before Lord Flashheart arrives on the scene.

In Head Blackadder is promoted to Lord High Executioner but - with the hapless assistance of Percy and Baldrick - things don’t go to plan.

And in Beer, with the arrival of his relatives Edmund hopes to negotiate his inheritance, however double booking their visit with a massive booze-up leads to hilarious chaos.

In the 2004 TV poll to find Britain’s best sitcom, Blackadder was voted the second-best British sitcom of all time, with Only Fools and Horses coming out on top.

Shows will run at The Dolman Theatre, Newport, from Tuesday, October 15, until Saturday, October 19.

The start times for the shows are at 7.15pm Tuesday to Friday and 2pm on Saturday.

Tickets are £12.50 but students can snap up a discount at £8.50 – there are concessions at £11 for Saturday matinee only.

For tickets, ring the box office: 01633 263670 on Saturday from 10am – 1pm.

Alternatively, book via www.dolmantheatre.co.uk