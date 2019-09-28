PERCHED on the crest of Stow Hill, Newport, sits a bridal shop brimming with dresses and gowns.

As you walk into Do You Believe? it’s hard not to feel at home. For Tracey Amos, who has been working there for six years, that’s the idea.

Ensuring would-be brides are comfortable is her priority.

“I love fussing people – it’s in my nature,” she says.

“We really make them feel welcome here.”

Ms Amos, who works under her friend of 30 years and manager Helen Thomas-Powell, “absolutely loves” her job and says it's hard not to be excited about her work when she is involved in “one of the most important days” of someone’s life.

“There is no greater feeling than when you’ve got that dress for somebody on that special day," she said.

“It’s an amazing feeling.”

As soon as a bride walks through the door, she is already visualising what dress would suit best.

On the rare occasion that something isn’t to a bride’s liking, Mrs Thomas-Powell is quick to cater for them.

While some bridal shops are happy to forgo honesty in the pursuit of profit, Do you believe? value the importance of being truthful.

“We are honest and we would never tell you that you look amazing just to sell the dress, we would rather not sell it," says Ms Amos.

“We would never let you go out from here just to sell the most expensive dress.”

While public opinion regarding body positivity continues to move in the right direction, Do You Believe? sees beauty regardless of size, Mrs Amos explains.

“Plus-sizes might feel intimidated sometimes," she said.

“They don’t in here - we really make them feel welcome.

“Any bride can come in here and they can look fabulous.

“There is a dress for everyone: shape, size, personality.”

Do You Believe? has also featured on Channel 4's Don’t Tell the Bride, in which a couple who can’t afford a wedding are given £14,000 – the catch, though, is that the groom must plan the whole day, including a dress.

Luckily, Mrs Amos said the bride “loved” her dress.

Patience, though, is essential.

“You do need loads of patience, but it’s my job and I love coming to work,” she said.

“If they want to try 10 or 30 dresses on until they’ve found the right one, they can.

“Until they’ve got the right dress, they’re not leaving here.

“They don’t even have to decide then, they can come back if they want.”

Friendships between bride and bridal assistant naturally form - and conversations often turn to gossip.

“You know everything," said Ms Amos. “When the wedding is, who is going and who isn’t going.

“You even know who they like and don’t like.”

Bonds are fostered so much that they are even invited to weddings.

“I went to one last year in Chepstow,” she explains.

“She was a lovely bride and she invited me to the day, the ceremony and everything.

“She even invited my friend so I wouldn’t be on my own.

“She didn’t even know my friend – so that was lovely.”

“I’ve had goose bumps, I’ve cried and everything.

“It is really emotional – you do get involved with these girls.”