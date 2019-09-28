A DANCE school which has raised roughly one million pounds for various charities over the years is preparing to mark a milestone in its history.

Beechwood Park Presbyterian Church, along Chepstow Road, has been alive with colour, song and dance from pupils belonging to the Vanessa Clarke School of Dance for roughly 35 years.

And on October 4 the school will be celebrating its 50th anniversary since it was established.

Founder Vanessa Clarke, who lives in Newport, hailed the anniversary, saying: “This is a wonderful achievement for us.

“I have been dancing since I was seven. I used to go to Ann Carter and ended up teaching there for a bit.

“A few people then suggested that I set up a dancing school. I then did.”

The 66-year-old revealed it was her “love of dancing” that persuaded her to set up the dance school.

“I love it,” she said.

“My aim is to bring the best out in my pupils.

“I have helped thousands of pupils over the years. A lot of former pupils have turned professional.”

Mrs Clarke added that all proceeds from the school’s many performances are donated to various charities.

She estimated that the total amount roughly stands at one million pounds.

“Everybody at the dance school has done a wonderful job in donating money to charity,” she said.

“If it wasn’t for them there would be no shows or donations.”

“The dance school has donated about one million pounds.”

Former pupil Alexandra Corten led the congratulatory messages on the dance school’s anniversary and other achievements, saying: “I started dancing at three and my daughters now come here.

“It is an amazing anniversary. She is a selfless person and aims to bring the best out of the children.

“There are so many people who have helped the school over the years—they include Mo and Roger, Sharon and Vicki.”

And Claire Green, who is a former helper, added: “Vanessa and her mother, Joan, made a big impact on our lives. When her mother was alive she used to help out here.

“I am so pleased the school is turning 50.”

To mark the anniversary a celebratory performance will take place at the Dolman Theatre on Monday, September 30 and October from 7pm.

All proceeds will be donated to Make a Wish Foundation.