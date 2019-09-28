NEWPORT Centre’s main hall was packed by hundreds of people who had gathered to celebrate the life of a young boy who died earlier this year.

Zain Ahmed, who lived in Pill, was only eight years old when he died from a suspected asthma attack in the summer.

The youngster had been an enthusiastic member of basketball team Newport Aces, and as such the club today arranged a special memorial in his honour.

Asa Waite, who is head coach of Newport Aces, arranged the event and hailed it a “big success”.

“Zain was one of our members,” he said.

“He is a huge loss for us and was loved by everyone. He made such a big impact on us all.

“We wanted to keep that positivity alive and I think we’ve managed to do that. There are hundreds of people here.”

The event held a variety of sporting activities, as well as an auction of items donated by sports stars including Christian Malcolm and Sean McGoldrick.

Mum Ghada Yassin thanked everyone who attended, saying: “My son was only eight years when he died, but he had the heart and the soul of someone who had lived for 80.

“Zain was such a lovely boy and will be missed by everyone who knew him. He touched everyone’s hearts. You just have to look around this room to see how many people are here—that shows how loved he was.

“He was quiet, but at the same time he had something that everyone loved.”

She added: “He had been diagnosed with asthma from a young age and I am pleased that part of the money raised today will be donated to an asthma charity.”

The proceeds of the auction will be split between the club and the asthma charity Asthma UK.