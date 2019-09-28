GWENT Police have confirmed that they are investigating comments made at a Newport rally by Nigel Farage.

The rally, held at the Neon last weekend, drew hundreds of people to it.

And at it the leader of the Brexit Party began to address the crowd, urging the UK Government to heed to statements issued by Dover and Calais ports which suggested they were "ready for Brexit."

He added: "I suggest we listen to them and not the overpaid pen pushers in Whitehall who are not doing a neutral job, and once Brexit’s done, we will take the knife to them."

Following the comment, the Alliance Party MEP Naomi Long tweeted police, asking for an investigation to be launched.

Gwent Police replied: "We have been made aware of comments made in Newport and we are looking into these allegations."

"If any MP or remainer is knifed then Farage should be held responsible and jailed for incitement," added Embarrassed Brit in a tweet, while Kristin Tunley-Smith wrote: "This is utterly abhorrent, legitimises 'hate - speak' and violence."

Mr Farage has since tweeted: "I should have said ‘take the axe’, which is a more traditional term for cuts."