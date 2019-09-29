GWENT Cats Protection are appealing for an experienced, patient owner to come forward and offer a loving, forever home for Lucky.

This gorgeous boy is very friendly but he is timid and will take a long time to settle and get used to his new owner(s).

His foster career has experienced the very loving side of him, and knows that the right, patient owner will too given time.

Lucky can be homed with other cats but needs a quiet home with no children.

We would love to hear from you if you could offer Lucky the special home he needs!

Please contact us.

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch