A JUST EAT pizza delivery driver who grew cannabis plants in a “sophisticated drugs factory” was spared immediate prison so that he can continue to care for his seriously ill partner.

Because of “strong personal mitigation”, Laszlo Jerga, aged 38, from Newport, was handed a suspended jail sentence.

He is the carer of his partner who has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the city’s crown court heard.

Prosecutor David Pugh said police received an anonymous tip-off that cannabis was being grown at a house in Kings Lane.

Officers raided the property in January and found 58 plants there as well as 6.6kg of grown cannabis in two bags.

The total potential street value of the drugs was more than £55,000.

Mr Pugh said that when Jerga was arrested, he told police: “I am just working for someone.”

He told the court how during his interview with detectives, the defendant had claimed “he had been approached by a Chinese man to grow the plants and he had initially refused”.

Mr Pugh added: “He said the man became aggressive and he backed down over time. He said he was too fearful to report it to the police.”

Another drugs warrant was issued at a property in Newport’s Rudry Street, that Jerga was renting, and found a further 16 cannabis plants being grown in the garage.

Mr Pugh said there was no drug expert valuation in relation to the plants in this case.

Jerga, aged 38, of Pilton Vale, Newport, who needed the services of a Hungarian interpreter throughout the hearing, pleaded guilty to the offences.

He admitted two counts of the production of cannabis and one of possessing the drug with intent to supply.

Mr Pugh said the defendant had no previous convictions for drug offences but had two cautions for the possession of cannabis.

Peter Donnison, for Jerga, said this was “a very sad case” and that there was “strong personal mitigation”.

His barrister told Judge Daniel Williams that the defendant’s partner had been diagnosed with breast cancer and her mother had just died in Hungary from the same illness.

The court heard how Jerga cared for her and their young child and was the breadwinner for his family.

Mr Donnison said the defendant worked as a handyman and a Just Eat pizza delivery driver in the evenings.

He read out a letter to the court from Jerga’s partner in which he said: “She writes that she loves him very dearly and he’s got a very good heart and he is her best friend. He always puts others first. He is a good father who spends a lot of time with her child.

“He has always been caring, loving and helped her. She relies on him.”

With regards to his offence, Mr Donnison added: “The defendant had no influence on the chain or the wider operation.”

Judge Williams told Jerga: “When police searched Kings Lane, they found a sophisticated factory where 58 cannabis plants were growing.”

He said that because of the “sad personal circumstances” of the case, he could suspend the prison sentence.

Jerga was jailed for 20 months, suspended for two years.

He must carry out 250 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay a £140 victim surcharge.

The defendant thanked the judge and wiped away a tear as he left the dock.