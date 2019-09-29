UPDATED 11.55am: Newport Bus is reported that St Julians Road in Newport - closed earlier due to the high tide and heavy rain - has now reopened, and bus services 27 and 28 are running on their usual routes.

A NIGHT of heavy rain which has continued into this morning is making driving conditions across Gwent very difficult - and there's more to come.

Caerleon Road, Newport, is currently closed at the St Julians pub, because of the high tide and heavy rain overnight, Newport Bus has tweeted - and this is affecting its 27/28 services, which will be serving Caerleon via Llanfrechfa and Ponthir until further notice.

A Met Office yellow warning for rain is in place until 5pm today, and another is scheduled to begin at 3pm tomorrow, which will last into Tuesday afternoon.

Strong winds and lashing rain have prompted a 40mph speed limit on the M48 Severn Bridge, and motorists across south east Wales are advised to take extra care due to the large amounts of surface water.

Gwent Police are also urging drivers to allow extra time for journeys and to take care near fast-flowing and swollen rivers.

Flood warning remain in place for the Wye Estuary at Chepstow and near Tintern, along with a flood alert for the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport (see https://naturalresources.wales for more details).

Flooding and/or road closures in your area? Let us know by e-mailing newsdesk@gwent-wales.co.uk or through the South Wales Argus Facebook page.