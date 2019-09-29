A QUAINT and intimate village café in Rhiwderin has become a staple of the community, combining organic food with an inviting and friendly atmosphere.

The Sorting Rooms – once a Post Office – was bought by Sian Lovell last May after it had established a good reputation under its previous owners.

“It’s a great thing for the community - it has really become a hub,” said Mrs Lovell.

“Mums will come with their children and people will meet here.

“And of course, we’re dog-friendly.

“It’s gone really well."

Not bad, then, for a decision based “on a whim”.

Mrs Lovell dealt with marketing, events and press relations at global engineering firm Arups before taking a leap into the unknown.

“I had no experience of the restaurant business,” she explained.

“It was a bit mad.

“The transition was a bit of a shock to the system.”

A rustic edge lines the shabby-chic interior, making it the perfect Instagram hot-spot.

Chef Steve White making outdoor pizza

The café can house around 30 guests, with an outside area dominated by a curved wooden stove.

Alongside serving breakfast, lunch and an assortment of coffees, they also put on themed nights every Friday and Saturday.

As award-winning head chef Steve White explains, The Sorting Rooms is making its way “around the world”.

“They’ve gone really well and we’re always really busy,” he said.

Mr White, who was previously at nearby gastropub The Ruperra Arms said it was “great seeing all the locals coming out in their droves”.

As the only chef there, he admits “it can be demanding” but says “it is in my blood”.

They also offer takeaway Sunday dinners, which have proved popular – around 30 were ordered last time weekend.

Mrs Lovell says she is thankful to a “community that has been really supportive”.

If the café continues to thrive, there is a room upstairs that they could expand into.

For the time being, though, it will remain a place for chef White to crash after 16-hour days.