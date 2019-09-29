WITH the Great British Bake-Off back on our screens,what better time to ask where the best places to indulge in a slice of cake are in Gwent.

We put it to you to vote for your favourite and here are the five with the most votes:

Molly’s Cupcakery

Molly’s Cupcakery, based in Blackwood, create cakes and cupcakes for all occasions.

Cath Norrie said: “Molly’s cupcakery is fantastic, cheesecakes are to die for.”

Ruth Curtis said: “Molly's cupcakery makes the most beautiful cakes and sweat treats which taste delicious. She works very hard and bakes with love.”

Aimee Cross added: “She never fails on making such amazing brownies, cupcakes on any season and occasion and haven’t long tried her cheesecakes.”

Hannah’s, Risca

Hannah’s Cake Shop in Risca only opened its doors last month but is already offering some of the tastiest-looking treats in Gwent.

The shop is owned by Hannah Brown, 26, and Amy Sandford, 29 - who are engaged.

The couple picked up the keys to their new business in Commercial Street around three months ago, and finally opened the doors on Friday, August 16.

Miss Brown does the baking on site and says that birthday cakes are the most popular and loves doing all the different flavours.

The Caking Sisters

Sisters Melissa and Olivia Rees creating bespoke cakes and cupcakes for all occasions.

The pair operate out of premises on Mamhilad Park Estate in Pontypool.

Cherrie Gregory said: “The Caking Sisters without a doubt. Nothing is too much trouble, always got a smile and their talents just seem to move from strength to strength as every year passes.”

Su King said: “You won’t beat the wonderful Caking Sisters. They make the most delicious cakes with a real wow factor.”

Yumsybakes

This family-run business, based in Rogerstone, is becoming a community hotspot.

The venue offers various goodies, with the option for them to make to order.

The business is run from a home. They advertise on Facebook, with people welcome to message what they'd like and come to collect.

Yumsybakes also takes bookings for event and occasions. Find them on Facebook

Beth’s Bakes

The business has been hugely successful since opening in April 2018, with hungry food fans often queuing up before the shop opens to treat themselves, with online orders also proving popular.

With such a huge fan base, it’s no surprise that owner Beth Sims – who taught herself how to bake – won Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 at the South Wales Business Awards.

Beth’s Bakes is open 11am to 5pm on Wednesdays, 11am to 4.30pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturdays.

Joyce Hopkins said: “Beth’s Bakes Newport made the most lovely cakes for my granddaughter’s wedding. Also makes the most wonderful brownies and cupcakes.”