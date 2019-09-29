POLICE are investigating a report of a sexual assault on a woman who was running along Usk Way in Newport, last night.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm, close to the footpath near Discount Tyres.

The woman was approached from behind by an unknown man who touched her buttocks. The victim hit out at the offender, before running away.

The man is described as being white, in his 20s, of slim build, and around 5ft 7in tall. He was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured hooded top.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw anyone matching the above description acting suspiciously in the area around 6.30pm, is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900359516.

Alternatively, send a direct message to the force's Facebook or Twitter pages, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.