THE unanimous decision of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 24, was very clear – the prime minister’s suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

He misled the Queen, he misled to British people and he tried to shut down our democracy.

The decision means that I am now back in Westminster standing up for the people of Newport West and holding the prime minister and the UK Government to account.

I asked a question of Michael Gove the first day back, raising the government’s own Yellow Hammer report which reported that there could be shortages of fresh food in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

When it came time to question the prime minister about the Supreme Court decision, he was aggressive, belligerent and refused to answer even the most straightforward question.

Now we see why even his brother couldn’t trust him.

In these times of increased threats to all sorts of groups of people across the UK I believe that Parliament should be taking the lead in ensuring that we treat each other with dignity and respect using non inflammatory language.

Whilst preventing a disastrous no deal Brexit remains our top priority, the court’s decision is important for a whole range of other reasons.

It means that vital bills on preventing domestic violence and animal welfare can now be debated, and important questions can be raised about pensions, Universal Credit and policing.

None of this would be possible had the court not made the decision it did.

- Even when Parliament was shut down, my team and I were busy working for the people of Newport West, meeting constituents and running surgeries, as well meeting with local community groups and businesses.

One such meeting focused on the new development of the International Convention Centre at the Celtic Manor and how Newsquest, NatWest, and other strategic partners have been working together on a Newport City of Service campaign.

They will work with local businesses, sharing best practices, training new and existing businesses, and making Newport the most inclusive and welcoming city in Wales, as well as continuing to improve our local economy.

- There is a march in support of Orb steel taking place on Saturday, October 12, from 11.30 am, starting at the Orb Plant.

Up to 380 jobs are at risk at the plant, which specialises in electrical steel.

There has been a steel works on this site since 1898.

I am strongly in support of the workers at the plant and encourage as many concerned constituents who can to join and show their solidarity.