HUGE improvements for eating disorder patients could be possible in Wales through an ambitious four-week waiting time target for treatment across child and adult services, says a charity.

The proposal from the Welsh Government has been welcomed by the charity, Beat - which says early intervention is much more likely to lead to fast and sustainable recovery.

But it is calling for accelerated implementation and full funding in order for the measures to have the maximum benefit for those affected.

The four-week target has been proposed following a review of eating disorder services.

Other proposals include a prioritisation of early detection of eating disorders, and more input from patients and their families in the development of services.

The plan is to invest around £700,000 into eating disorder services this year, to support health boards to deliver improvements.

"We welcome the announcement of extra provision for Welsh eating disorder services, but there are still questions remaining as to whether there will be enough extra funding to match the ambition,’ said Beat chief executive Andrew Radford.

"The review identifies a major postcode lottery in the provision and quality of treatment, and it is crucial that adequate provision for desperately needed frontline services is made.

"Families and parents are key to recovery - however, the review confirms that they are an under-used resource in Wales.

"It is crucial that their potential to be an integral part of the strategy is fully recognised."

The review has been led by Dr Jacinta Tan, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, and it was developed with close engagement and input from patients and carers across the country.

"The vision contained in the Welsh Eating Disorders Service Review was created together with patients and families and places them squarely at the heart of the model," said Dr Tan.

"I am delighted the Welsh Government has accepted its recommendations and look forward to the transformation of services in Wales, which will make us world leaders in eating disorder services."

Bethan Sayed AM, who chairs the Assembly's cross-party group on eating disorders thanked Dr Tan and her team for their "tireless" work on the review.

"The progress made towards better eating disorder service provision is extremely encouraging, however, we need to ensure that these changes are assigned viable funding, and that allocation of services are fairly distributed across Wales," she said.