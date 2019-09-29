A NEW centre supporting people with dementia in Torfaen has been officially opened.

The new Dementia Centre for Excellence at Age Connects Torfaen's Widdershins Centre in East Avenue, Griffithstown was opened by health and social services minister Vaughan Gething earlier this week.

The Centre for Excellence will provide practical support built on latest research and practical learning, this will include peer group support and one-to-one support and quiet time, as well as individual counselling sessions to individuals and carers.

It will provide a range of activities for its service users, with specialist arts and crafts, musical therapy, gentle exercises and community-based activities on offer.

Mr Gething officially opened the Dementia Centre for Excellence as part of Age Connects Torfaen’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

He said: “I was pleased to attend the opening and hear about the work Age Connect Torfaen in doing to support people with Young Onset Dementia.

“Our Dementia Action Plan, supported by £10 million Welsh Government funding, sets out our vision for Wales to be a dementia friendly nation. The plan recognises that people with young onset dementia will have different needs and outlines that services have to be flexible to meet these, this project is a great example of how our vision can become a reality”.

As part of the service offered by the new Dementia Centre of Excellence, Age Connects Torfaen have expanded their work into Young Onset Dementia through the ‘Zest for Life’ programme.

Dementia is defined as ‘young onset’ when it affects people of working age, usually between 30 and 65 years old.

(Vaughan Gething AM speaking with service users at the Dementia Centre of Excellence at Age Connects Torfaen. Picture: Age Connects Torfaen.)

Although younger people experience similar symptoms to older people with dementia, the impact on their lives is significantly different.

It is estimated that there are 42,325 people in the UK who have been diagnosed with this distressing condition.

Torfaen Assembly Member Lynne Neagle paid a visit to the Widdershins Centre earlier this year to meet with members of the ‘Zest for Life’ group.

(The Zest For Life young onset dementia choir at Age Connects Torfaen. Picture: Age Connects Torfaen.)

Following the launch of the Centre of Excellence, she said: “I join with the community in celebrating the support Age Connects Torfaen has given to thousands of local people over the last 30 years.

“Zest for Life adds to the existing services and uses creative workshops for people with young onset dementia, this helps to connect people with the communities they live in.

“I am pleased to support the Dementia Centre for Excellence and all the work the charity does for the people of Torfaen and Gwent.”

Angela Reed, Chief Executive at Age Connects Torfaen, said: “We support so many people in the area with many needs, from helping people to remain independent in their own homes to befriending schemes to dementia support.

“Through our new Dementia Centre for Excellence this support extends to younger people with dementia too.”