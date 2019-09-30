A WOMAN who worked as clerk to the Gwent coroner for 35 years has been honoured for her long service.

Janet Hayman served in the role when David Bowen was the coroner for Gwent, and was applauded by the National Association of Funeral Directors South East Wales Federation

Miss Hayman, who is Newport born and bred and a keen dog lover, had previously worked at Mr Bowen's solicitor's practice before he became coroner, and he offered her the job of clerk.

MORE NEWS:

Mr Bowen said the role involved, among other things, dealing with inquiries from the public and undertakers and providing certificates to enable funerals to take place.

Adrian Powis, president of the National Association of Funeral Directors South East Wales Federation, along with Michael Ryan, of Newport-based independent family funeral directors, Michael G Ryan Son and Daughters Ltd presented a carriage clock with plaque to Miss Hayman in appreciation for her many years’ service to the Gwent coroner.

On presenting the award, Mr Ryan said: “To you Miss Hayman, we sincerely hope you will accept this small gift as a token of our appreciation for your continued support over many years to members of the South East Wales Region of the South Wales Association of Funeral Directors in your position of secretary to Her Majesty’s Coroner for Gwent, Mr David Bowen.

Miss Hayman said: “I wasn’t really expecting anything – I’m very grateful for the local association for them to do this. Thank you so much, it really means a lot.”