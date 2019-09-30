TWO Newport filmmakers proved that diamonds are forever when their restored Super 8mm James Bond film had its cinematic premiere nearly 50 years after it was first was made.

Keith Stephens-Borg and David Harnett were just 15-year-old schoolboys when their engaging and faced-paced 1972 007 tribute home movie The Second Shot Kills was shot.

The pair and friends even crammed into a red phone box and telephoned Bond impresario ‘Cubby’ Broccoli at the time to ask him permission to make their homage.

David Harnett and Keith Stephens-Borg with members of The Lost World cast

It was first shown to their fellow students at St Joseph’s High School and many pupils had starred and helped make the short which was largely shot on location in Newport.

The climatic scene was captured on top of Newport Transporter Bridge and the ripping yarn makes great use of the city’s atmospheric docks and Westgate Hotel.

The role of Bond was taken on by Keith who now joins the exalted company of Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig in playing Ian Fleming’s hero on the big screen.

David directed The Second Shot Kills which has now been digitally restored and has its own title song.

Keith Stephens-Borg played James Bond and Margaret Hogan portrayed Miss Moneypenny

The new version features the voice of eminent actor Joss Ackland, a neighbour of Keith who now lives in Devon, as 007’s boss M.

The duo showed that tomorrow never dies after their movie made its silver screen debut at Cardiff’s Chapter Arts Centre on the weekend in front of the original cast and crew, family, friends, film buffs and the media.

It was a big hit with the audience who warmly received it along with another short movie the pair produced and directed the year before in 1971 called The Lost World, based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s novel.

Their debut movie took 11 months and cost £50 to make with Tredegar Park standing in for an Amazon basin where dinosaurs still roam.

Despite their cinematic talents at such a tender age, the pair never morphed into the next Powell and Pressburger.

Gail Healey played agent Angel May in The Second Shot Kills

Keith, now 63, became an anaesthetic assistant whose career took him to the USA and Holland.

He was delighted their film had been shown but added he and David had not pursued a career in filmmaking because their studies and other interests meant they got sidetracked.

Keith said: “There was no internet in those days to promote your work and when we approached people about our movies, they would just say, ‘Well, that’s nice.’

“We also made the films out of a pure sense of enjoyment and to prove we could. We also wanted to make something that would stand the test of time.”

David is also 63 and lives in Newport after moving to Canada where he worked in marine communications.

The Lost World production team in 1971

He said they were both heavily influenced by Carol Reed and his 1949 classic The Third Man, starring Orson Welles and Joseph Cotten.

David said: “It was a film we were keen on. It was a very adventurous and innovative movie and we tried to apply some of its techniques in filming in shadow and using different angles.”

And is it a case of never say never again when it comes to making another work and a comeback?

Maurice Elliott who trained at RADA

Keith said: “Perhaps not another film but I think we could write a book. We’ve got so many great stories to tell from our experiences.

“During the filming of The Second Shot Kills, tensions ran high. An incident with one of the firearms resulted in it being confiscated by Newport police.

“One day filming was halted while we explained it was a replica film prop at the civic centre police station.

“One cast member was locked up over night as he brandished the gun in a pub – not a good idea!”

Newport film director and lecturer Massimo Salvato

The original team for Lost World and The Second Shot Kills included Maurice Elliott, who later went on to study at RADA, Gail Healey, Margaret Hogan, Gerard Ward, Brian Ahearn, Stephen Clarke, John Doherty, Robert Keane, Collin Slattery, William Edwards, Steven Fitzgerald, Steven Sefton, Steven Padgington, Raymond Lee and Patrick Fisher.

The music for Lost World was composed by Maurice Elliott’s late father Michael Elliott and the score for the second by Karim Bedda.

The screenings at Chapter Arts centre was introduced by 48-year-old Newport film director and lecturer Massimo Salvato who holds a monthly film event at Newport’s Cwtsh Community and Arts Centre.