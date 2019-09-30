THOSE of us who were early risers this morning were treated to a spectacular sunrise in Gwent, and thankfully South Wales Argus Camera Club members were among the lucky ones.
'Red sky in the morning, shepherd's warning', or so the old saying about the weather goes, and given what appears to be in store later today and towards the end of the week, it may well be right on this occasion.
But for now, such a wonderful display deserves to be celebrated.
Sunrise at Magor - photograph taken by South Wales Argus Camera Club member Larry Wilkie
Sunrise in Newport - photograph by South Wales Argus Camera Club member Julie Saunders
Sunrise from the Transporter Bridge in Newport - photograph by South Wales Argus Camera Club member Karen Beynon
Sunrise at Bedwas - photograph by South Wales Argus Camera Club member Sean Rooke
