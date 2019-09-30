BATTEN down the hatches - there's more rain on the way from this afternoon, and the remnants of a huge tropical storm could make it a wet end to the week.

A weather warning is in place across Wales from 3pm this afternoon, with heavy bouts of rain forecast.

From early this afternoon, the rain is set to be persistent and heavy, with the prospect of thunder and lightning being added to the mix from around 8am tomorrow.

The Met Office is forecasting a 90-95 per cent chance of rain in Newport and much of the rest of Gwent from 1pm until 8pm tonight, so there is likely to be a lot of surface water on the roads.

And with the ground still sodden from the weekend's downpours, there is a risk of flooding.

Five flood warnings and three flood alerts remain in force for the Gwent area.

The flood warnings cover the River Usk at Malpas Road and Crindau in Newport; the River Usk at Caerleon; the River Usk at Uskmouth and Old Town Dock in Newport; the Wye estuary at Chepstow; and the Wye estuary near Tintern.

For more details of these and the flood alerts, visit https://naturalresources.wales

Later this week, the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo, are forecast to hit the UK, though by that time it will have been downgraded to a tropical storm.

That is just as well, for winds of 155mph have been recorded in its hurricane form, but it has been recognised officially as the strongest ever to make it so far east across the Atlantic, and it is set to bring more wet weather to these shores.

Wednesday and Thursday are likely to see its affects here.