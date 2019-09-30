AWARD-WINNING comedian Angela Barnes is bringing her critically acclaimed show Rose Tinted to Cardiff Glee Club on Wednesday, October 16.

Like many, she is fed up of the news.

Despite being a renowned pessimist, she endeavours to find it in herself to accentuate the positive and pop on her rose-tinted spectacles.

“I come from a family of pessimists, so maybe it rubbed off,” Mrs Barnes said.

“But yes, I get accused of being world weary and it’s a pretty fair assessment.

“So, I wanted to do a show about the good stuff happening where I least tried to look on the brighter side because the world feels doomed at the moment.

“I wanted to look at whether I could put on my rose-tinted glasses and see it differently.”

In 2011, she won the BBC New Comedy Award and is now a regular on the BBC’s The News Quiz, Newsjack and Mock The Week.

Rose-Tinted also addresses the advent of the #MeToo movement in 2017, a response to the daily misogyny that women experience, and in the show Angela describes her own upsetting #MeToo moment on the Tube in London in 2016.

“I realised that all women have their own story, but it was #Me Too that that made us start talking about that stuff with our men,” she said.

Tickets are £14 but for students, they’re £12 – last entry is 7:30pm.

You can buy tickets online at: www.glee.co.uk/comedy/cardiff