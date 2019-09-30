A BLIND former rugby referee sat on 5,000 consecutive seats at Rodney Parade to raise money for Guide Dogs Cymru.

Christian Hyde's incredible feat took nine and half hours, with the help of a mechanical counter and guidance from fiancée Rachel Duggan.

“I started aching after about 1,000 seats but I was determined to finish the challenge and raise money for Guide Dogs Cymru,” said the 44-year-old, from Abercarn.

Mr Hyde had the idea after football stars Alan Shearer and Robbie Savage took a similar challenge at Wembley Stadium in 2014 for Sport Relief.

Mr Hyde sits in the stands

“I thought I would try and replicate that at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff - until I realised how steep the upper tier was,” said Christian.

“I approached the Dragons because Rodney Parade holds so many happy rugby memories for me, and I visit often with my guide dog.”

In 2007, his father Leighton Hyde helped save his life by giving him one of his kidneys.

Mr Hyde sits in the dugout

He played rugby from age eight and, despite being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a teenager, became a referee.

However, he had to stop when a diabetic seizure robbed him of his sight overnight, but has recently started participating in blind rugby, a non-contact version of the sport.

Mr Hyde became a familiar sight at Rodney Parade with his first guide dog, a black Labrador retriever named Sasha.

1,000 seats down, 4,000 to go

“Sasha gave me the strength, confidence and the ability to regain my independence,” he explained.

“We achieved a lot together.

“We attended 99 Dragons fixtures home and away.

“Sasha became a fans’ favourite and was widely recognized by players and staff.”

Sasha retired in 2016 and Mr Hyde qualified with a new guide dog, yellow Labrador retriever Rossi.

Christian Hyde, with just 1,000 seats to go

He added: “I’ve been a guide dog owner for 10 years now, and to mark that milestone I plan to raise £5,000 so I can name a guide dog puppy Sasha, in honour of the dog who transformed my life.

“I’ve already completed a tandem cycle ride around all four rugby regions, and people are asking me what my next challenge will be.”

To help him reach his target, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/c-hyde1