A GWENT Police officer and talented rugby player who tried to get his brother into trouble to escape a drink-driving conviction after crashing is behind bars.

Newport prop Daniel Preece went on a session with teammates after playing for Newport in their league win over Bargoed last September, the city’s crown court heard.

Jailing him, Judge Daniel Williams told him: “You must have known you were playing for high stakes. You were and you lost.”

The 33-year-old tried to pin the blame on his brother who was actually on holiday in Egypt with his partner at the time of the offence.

Tony Trigg, prosecuting, said Preece had abandoned his Citroen C3 in the middle of the road on the A467 near Llanhilleth.

He told the court: “Damage was caused to the front wheel of the car. It must have struck a kerb, causing the front wheel to fold inwards and causing the vehicle to travel on its rim before coming to a stop in the carriageway.

“The police arrived to find the car’s hazard warning lights on, the air bag deployed and nobody in the vehicle.”

Mr Trigg said officers found documents in the Citroen belonging to Preece and the car was registered in his name.

The prosecutor added: “The police went to the defendant’s house and his parents were there.

“They said their son was asleep upstairs. They waited and the defendant came down – he was obviously intoxicated.

“He was breathalysed and gave a reading of 71mg per 100ml. The legal limit is 35mg.”

Preece told police Nathan Preece had been at the wheel of the car.

When asked to name the driver of the vehicle when he was sent a notice of intended prosecution form, he filled in his brother’s name.

When police went to check out this information, they soon found at that he had been holidaying in Egypt at the time.

Mr Trigg said Preece came up with an “elaborate story” that his brother had given him a lift home.

He added: “But the whole thing unravelled and he admitted the offence in this court.”

Preece, of King Street, Brynmawr, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

He represented Wales Youth and had also played for Cross Keys, Pontypool, Bedwas and Cardiff.

Andrew Kendall, mitigating, said: “This was an attempt to avoid detection for drink-driving.

“Thankfully, no one else was charged as a result of this offence.”

His barrister said father-of-three Preece was struggling with stress at work and the breakdown of his marriage.

Mr Kendall told the court: “He had been threatened with a knife and had seen a firearms officer stabbed multiple times.”

His lawyer added: “This offence was an incredibly stupid thing for him to do and he only has himself to blame.”

The court was told that the defendant had resigned from Gwent Police and was now working for a civil engineering firm as a general operator.

Judge Williams told Preece: “You were under the influence of drink and driving whilst twice the legal limit.”

He jailed the defendant for 24 weeks and told him he must pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.