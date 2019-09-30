A PAIR of expensive watches were stolen in a burglary in Sebastapol, Pontypool.

The house in Greenhill Road was broken into between 1pm on Saturday, September 28, and 1am the following day.

A silver and gold Rolex with a gold clock face and crystals was stolen, along with a Diesel watch with a black leather strap and black clock face. Cash was also stolen.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900359835.

You can also send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.