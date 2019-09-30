A NEW appeal is looking to find loving homes for rescue dogs in Newport and across Wales.

The RSPCA has launched an urgent appeal, Adoptober, looking to find more homes for dogs in their care – including from animal centres at Newport.

Dogs currently seeking a second chance of a forever home in Newport include eight-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Frankie, who has been waiting for the right home for quite some time now at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre.

He is a lovely, gentle-natured boy who melts the hearts of everyone he meets. He really enjoys being with his human friends, having plenty of fuss and attention and playing with his favourite raggy toy.

Frankie arrived at Newport Animal Centre as his welfare needs were not being met and was in need of veterinary care, good nutrition and plenty of TLC to help build his confidence and trust.

He also has limited visibility in his eyes, but this does not stop him from playing, eating, going for walks, going up and down steps or enjoying spending time with his canine companions.

Almost 400 dogs were rehomed in 2018, with more than 2,000 animals in total rehomed by the RSPCA in Wales in 2018, including from animal centres and by the charity’s network of independent branches across the country.

Coralie Farren, RSPCA regional operations manager for Wales, said: “RSPCA animal centres and branches worked exceptionally hard throughout 2018 to find homes for rescue dogs, who too often have escaped mistreatment or neglect.

“Rehoming happens day in day out – but we have launched Adoptober to shine the light on the countless rescue dogs who remain in our care and want to join those who have already found that second chance of happiness.”

RSPCA dog welfare expert Lisa Hens said: “Although Staffies, lurchers, Jack Russell terriers and German shepherds are still the most common dogs coming into our centres, we are seeing a general decrease in their numbers while seeing and increase in the number of fashionable cross-breeds, and so-called designer dogs like dachshunds and French bulldogs arriving in our care.

“We know that the animals coming into our care tend to reflect general dog ownership trends and there’s been a huge surge in recent years in people buying ‘designer dogs’ and cross-breeds such as cavachons, puggles and cockerpoos.

“As part of our rehoming drive this October, we want to shine a light on all of the dogs in our care and encourage people to adopt a rescue dog instead of buying a puppy.

“All the animals in our care have a lot of love to give and we have a huge variety of dogs in our kennels waiting for homes, of all ages, shapes, sizes and breeds.”

For all dogs available for rehoming, please visit this website for pictures along with their information to download.