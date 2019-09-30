Here's the latest Argus column by Islwyn AM Rhianon Passmore:

I HAVE long championed the full re-opening of the Cwmcarn Forest Scenic Drive in Islwyn.

This is now projected by Natural Resources Wales to be achieved by the spring of 2020.

The latest step in this journey saw the Welsh Labour Government announce the investment of £450,00 in Cwmcarn Forest Drive.

It has been designated by the Welsh Labour Government as a Discovery Gateway that will benefit from Valleys Taskforce funding.

We know more than ever the value to people of them getting outside to enjoy the fresh air.

Time spent exploring the natural landscape of Islwyn will benefit local communities as well as those who visit.

Recently the impressive Islwyn Running Club hosted the Scenic 7, a seven mile road through the Cwmcarn Forest Drive.

Islwyn is a proud Gwent valley where we have a strong running pedigree.

So I was delighted to be able to highlight this in the chamber of the National Assembly for Wales where I brought a debate on the benefits of running and physical activity.

Local running clubs like the famous Islwyn Runners are pivotal in our community life and they continue to reach out to new people, with initiatives to encourage wider participation.

Islwyn Runners are currently running a project called Future Flyers, which is targeting women to start running for the very first time.

Islwyn runners meet twice a week every Tuesday and Thursday in Pontllanfraith and the sessions are free for participants of all abilities and all are welcome.

The inclusiveness of the club and of the sport of running itself can be witnessed by the fact that more than 50 women take part during sessions each week.

Talking of sport I, like most readers, will be avidly following the fortunes of the Welsh rugby team in Japan in the World Cup.

Sport and, in particular, rugby union, continue to offer us a way of showing the world all that is good about Wales.

The first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, is leading a trade mission to Japan alongside the World Cup.

The Welsh Government plans to build on Wales’ growing trade with Japan by harnessing interest in the tournament and the Welsh rugby team.

Welsh exports to Japan have risen significantly in recent years, with £1 billion worth of Welsh goods heading to Japan over the last five years.

I only hope that that the Welsh rugby team do our small country proud and give all they can to bring the William Webb Ellis trophy home.