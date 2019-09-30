THE Welsh Government is carrying out "extensive" work to reduce the risks of stockpiling in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Adrian Crompton, the Auditor General for Wales, has said.

Mr Crompton raised the matter with a Welsh Assembly committee last week, in a letter outlining Wales' progress in preparations for a possible no-deal scenario.

He said those preparing for Brexit were concerned about predicting the public's reaction to "real or perceived risks" – citing media coverage of potential food and medicine shortages in the government's Operation Yellowhammer report.

"Individual decisions (for instance on bulk purchase of medicines) can have major implications for public services if they are replicated widely across the population," Mr Crompton said in his letter.

He added: "The Welsh Government has very recently published its own action plan for a no-deal Brexit, which describes extensive ongoing work to manage these and many other risks.

"As Brexit approaches, public bodies will need to step up their individual and collective efforts to communicate about the implications of Brexit. If done well, this will avoid creating unnecessary worry and reduce the risks associated with individual stockpiling."

In its Preparing for a no-deal Brexit report, published earlier this month, the Welsh Government said plans were in place to maintain a 12-15 week supply of additional medicines in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Other preparations in that report included giving advice to schools and hospitals on the supply of meals, and major supermarkets had reassured the Welsh Government about the stock levels of food and other products.

Mr Crompton said preparing for Brexit "constitutes the most comprehensive example of cross-government working that we have seen the Welsh Government undertake to date".

A £50 million European Transition Fund has been made available by the Welsh Government for Brexit preparations. Of this, £34.4 million has so far been allocated.

The bulk of this sum – £21.76 million – has been allocated for preparing businesses and the workforce. This includes support for farming and fishing, and 'business resilience' – three years of funding to help firms develop post-Brexit.

Seven million pounds has been allocated for preparing public services, such as the police, health service, and voluntary group the Welsh Council for Voluntary Action.

A further £4.5 million has been allocated for preparing communities and individuals – providing immigration advice, securing the rights of EU citizens living in Wales, and strengthening community cohesion.

And £0.9 million has been allocated for preparing for the future of regional investment, such as finding successor arrangements for EU structural funds.