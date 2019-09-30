HOMELESS and vulnerable people in Newport are being offered free haircuts by a city community group.

Help for the Homeless Cardiff and Newport - managed by Tariq Khan and Debbie Whitts - organise for barbers and hairdressers to come into their community hub in Commercial Road, Pill, every Monday.

This week, Jane Thompson-Bevan from Grooms in Cardiff cut alongside barber Wlat from The Hair Studio in Pill.

“They give their time up free of charge,” Mr Khan said.

“They’re not doing it for the headlines or for recognition, they are just good people.”

“We’ve opened the free haircuts out to any Thomas Cook staff who have recently lost their job or anyone on low income, young mums, broken families or those that are simply struggling.”

Alongside offering free haircuts, the hub is also a place where the homeless can shelter from the rain and keep company over a cup of tea or coffee.

“The people who come in here say ‘It’s great to be here and chill for a few minutes because you a actually listen to us’,” explained Mrs Whitts

Often, it is just doing the “simple things” that can make a huge difference, she says.

“We had a lady come in who couldn’t read or write but wanted to send a letter to her son," she said.

“So, I just listened to her and wrote down what she said.”

Mr Khan, who is “Newport born and bred”, admitted financing the hub is difficult – and has met the costs out of his own pocket over the past five months.

Sales of vintage clothes help, but any money made goes straight back into paying the bills and rent.

With winter approaching, he said the hub “needs to stay open another six months”.

“We are in the heart of the community and we want to be here in the long term," he said.

“It’s an important role we are playing.

“We’re set up very community focussed.”