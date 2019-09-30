DESPITE living with debilitating epilepsy, Lauren Cayford always found the time and energy to help others.

The Brynmawr teenager's kindness and selflessness extended beyond her sudden death late last year when four people benefited as a result of the donation of her organs, including for one recipient, a lifesaving double lung transplant.

And, in a small but crucial way, she will continue to help others, through the refurbished bereavement room dedicated to her memory at Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital.

READ MORE

Lauren died on Boxing Day last year, aged just 19, two days after being found unresponsive in her bedroom.

Her family's grief at her sudden death was compounded by their experience at the hospital, including in a bereavement room and adjacent viewing room described as dark and dingy by her parents Robert and Del Cayford.

Now, with the help of South Wales-based charity 2 Wish Upon A Star, the rooms have been transformed, with newly painted walls - complete with colourful blossoming tree and butterfly murals by artist Stacy Brass - new furniture, new carpet, and the provision of information leaflets for families.

Lauren's family has been supported by 2 Wish Upon A Star, which aims to ensure that immediate support is available for suddenly bereaved families. It also aims to ensure that every emergency department in Wales has a suitable bereavement suite for families.

Lauren Cayford's parents Robert and Del Cayford, with (left) Becky Jones, of charity 2 Wish Upon A Star in the refurbished bereavement room at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny

Mr and Mrs Cayford, and other members of Lauren's family, saw the refurbished rooms for the first time on Monday, and said they were impressed with the result.

"It's not a place you would ever want to come to, but it is important that they feel comfortable, and this is very good, much better than what it was like for us," said Mr Cayford.

"We wouldn't want another family to go through what we went through, and if this helps even a little bit, that is important"

Mrs Cayford described the rooms as "totally different, lovely and clean".

"We were totally overwhelmed when Becky (Jones, immediate support officer with 2 Wish Upon A Star) rang us to ask if the room could be dedicated to Lauren," she said.

"The butterflies are lovely, and very appropriate because Lauren loved them."

Mrs Cayford described her daughter - a "tomboy" who loved football and supported Liverpool - as someone "who would go out of her way to help people".

"She was the kind of person who liked to help others. She volunteered with St John Wales for years.

"The Valleys Family Church in Brynmawr has a foodbank and a youth club, and she used to volunteer there as well.

"She would always see the good in everybody."

Lauren Cayford

Lauren's epilepsy manifested at age 14, and had not been stabilised. Seizures struck without warning and meant she could not go anywhere on her own. But with the help of family and friends she had been able to maintain her volunteering roles.

Bereavement care has become a priority for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and its bereavement co-ordinator Lorraine Jenkins said it has recognised a gap in provision and is seeking to develop a robust service to support families.

"We have initially focused on the environments for families, which needed updating and which has lead to us working closely with charities such as 2 Wish Upon A Star to help transform our rooms," she said.

"We are so thankful to 2 Wish Upon A Star for their generosity in helping make this room more comforting for families and also, in dedicating the room in memory of Lauren, giving her family comfort, and making a difference other families going forward."