A MAN has died while carrying out work on a property in Llanfrechfa.

Emergency services were called out to a property on Caerleon Road at around 11.30am on Friday, September 27 after reports the man had received a serious head injury.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "At approximately 11.30am on Friday, September 27 Gwent Police, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service attended a property on Caerleon Road in Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran after a 54-year-old man who had been carrying out building work on the property received a serious head injury.

"The man was treated by the Ambulance Service however he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"A joint investigation between Gwent Police and HSE will now be carried out, into how the incident occurred."