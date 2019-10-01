A TEENAGER from Blackwood who has been diagnosed with cancer is backing charity Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT)’s new #StillMe campaign.

Seren Jenkins, 19, is getting behind the campaign, which launches today, to highlight the huge impact that changes to appearance caused by cancer and treatment can have on young people’s body image and self-esteem.

Miss Jenkins is one of 20 young people across the UK, whose cancer and treatment has led to scarring, hair loss, huge weight fluctuations, facial tumours and amputations, who are speaking out about their experiences – and offering tips and advice on how to cope.

READ MORE:

Tributes paid to Newport woman killed in collision on A48 near Castleton

Now, TCT hope that the tips and advice from young people like Miss Jenkins will help other people struggling with body issues, whatever their age.

Miss Jenkins was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in February this year.

She is now opening up about the impact of losing her hair and how she approached this experience as a chance to experiment with different looks.

She said: “When I was diagnosed with cancer I cried as I was upset that I was going to lose my hair.

"I used to dye it all different colours and loved having colourful hair, I see it as a form of self-expression.

“I bought eight different wigs of all colours ranging from blue and purple, to pink and blonde.

"I had some fun with it. I think it’s therapeutic.

“The first time I didn’t wear my wig was a big moment, finally having the confidence to be who I am.”

She also spoke of her advice for other people going through treatment, adding: “Look at this as an experimental thing, no one is going to judge you about how you look right now because you’re going through the worst thing imaginable.”

Kate Collins, chief executive officer, Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Over the past three decades we’ve supported thousands of young people like Seren through treatment, and we know changes in appearance can be distressing and tough to deal with.

“People like Seren are sharing their experiences of how they coped, and this will do so much to help other people facing similar issues.

"We’re really proud and grateful that she is part of our #StillMe campaign.”

For more information about the #StillMe campaign, visit teenagecancertrust.org.uk/stillme