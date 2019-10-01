POWER pop pioneers Charly Bliss - set to hit Cardiff next month - have released a video for their critically-acclaimed second album Young Enough.

Lead singer Eva Hendricks said: “This video is so magical and unlike anything we’ve ever made before.

“I told director Henry Kaplan that I was feeling inspired by the video for Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush, and he took that initial idea and made something totally beautiful and unique that’s as cinematic and sentimental as the song.

"Despite the fact that this video looks so dreamlike and serene, it was very physically draining to make.

“The entire crew and anyone who wasn’t in a given shot had to sprint behind the steadicam op so that they wouldn’t be seen and ruin the effect of the giant open field where we were shooting.

“Between that, the choreography, racing to utilize available daylight, speeding up and slowing down the track to achieve the slow-motion and fast-motion effects, and trying to get perfect, full takes because there’s so few cuts, this was an extremely challenging video to make, but for that reason it’s also our favourite.”

She added: “For so many reasons, Young Enough is the centrepiece of this album.

"This is a song about perspective, nostalgia and growing up.

"The first time that I fell in love it was tumultuous and frustrating, but I think all of the endless drama made me believe that it was worth it.

"Sort of like the Twilight-movie trope that relationships that are the most painful are the most romantic.

"Instead of writing about it through the lens of anger and frustration, I wanted to write a song that was really honest about the fact that I really loved this person.”

The band will perform in Brighton on Monday, November 4, before appearing at Cardiff's The Big Top the following day.