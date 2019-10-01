A GRIFFITHSTOWN hairdresser is celebrating after being named as the UK’s favourite hairdresser.

Rhys Andrews, of Rhys Andrews Salon in Commercial Street, Griffithstown, picked up the Good Salon Guide award, which was voted for by customers.

More than 7,000 votes were cast in the awards - with around 10 per cent in total going to Mr Andrews.

Mr Andrews said he was left almost speechless when a team from Good Salon Guide surprised him at his salon to present him with his trophy and prizes.

He said: “This award is so special because it has been voted for by my customers.

“I’m so grateful that my customers feel this way and I feel really blessed to be able to make people feel that way by just being myself.

“Even though the people who come in to the salon are customers, the more they come in, the more they become family.

(Rhys Andrews with his Nation's Favourite Hairdresser Award. Picture: Good Salon Guide.)

“When they come in and the more you talk with them, it gets more personal and the more that relationship develops.

“There were more than 2,000 salons up for the award with more than 7,000 votes, so for a boy from Wales to win is amazing.”

This is the second year in a row the award has gone to a Welsh hairdresser, with Kelly Shone-Adams, from Neath, winning the inaugural Good Salon Guide Nation’s Favourite Hairdresser award last year.

“I’m immensely proud that, for the second year running, this award has gone to a Welsh hairdresser,” said Mr Andrews. “Kelly was an amazing ambassador for both Good Salon Guide and hairdressing in Wales and I will continue to promote the outstanding hairdressers and hairdressing industry that we have.”

Gareth Penn, managing director of Good Salon Guide, said: “The search for the Nation’s Favourite Hairdresser has ignited a real passion among our members and their clients and, with this in mind, we now have plans to hold a similar competition for both our barber members and beauty salon members in 2020.”