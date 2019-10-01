THE annual campaign to ensure people protect themselves against the dangers of flu is launched in Wales today, with public health experts keen to have as many of those eligible to receive the vaccine on the NHS taking up the offer.

The Beat Flu campaign, led by Public Health Wales promotes an annual vaccination as the best protection against catching or spreading the virus.

People with a range of long term health conditions, including respiratory and heart disease, can get their annual flu vaccine for free, along with pregnant women, children aged two-10 years, those aged 65 and over, unpaid carers, and care home residents.

It is also free for community first responders and volunteers providing planned emergency first aid at organised public events.

Children aged two and three (as of August 31 this year), and primary school children from reception to year six, will be offered the vaccine in the form of a nasal spray.

Children from the age of two years with a long-term health condition can also get a free flu nasal spray.

Staff working in adult residential care homes, nursing homes, and in children’s hospices with regular client contact are also eligible for a free flu vaccination at their community pharmacy.

Frontline health and social care workers are also recommended to have the vaccine to protect themselves and those they care for.

“Flu can be life-threatening for some people because it spreads very easily," said Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton.

"Annual flu vaccination is the single best way to protect yourself and others against this potentially life-threatening illness.”

More individuals in at-risk and recommended groups in Wales got their flu vaccine last season than ever before, an estimated 868,688 people. This includes almost 70 per cent of those aged 65 and over, and almost 60 per cent of NHS Wales frontline staff.

“There were 62 outbreaks of flu in Wales during the 2018-19 season,” said Dr Richard Roberts, head of the vaccine preventable disease programme at Public Health Wales.

"If you fall into any of the ‘at risk’ categories, you are vulnerable and more likely to get complications if you catch it, so even if you feel healthy, you should have your annual flu vaccine now.

“When people get flu, they tend to become ill quite quickly and symptoms can include fever, chills, headaches and aching muscles, often with a cough and sore throat. Some can have it without even realising and they can still spread it to others, sometimes with devastating effects.”

Flu spreads via droplets sprayed into the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Direct contact with contaminated hands or surfaces can also spread infection. Flu can spread rapidly, especially in closed environments like care homes, hospitals, and schools.

While most NHS flu vaccines are given in GP surgeries, primary school children will get their vaccine in school, and most NHS Wales workers will get their vaccine at their workplace.

Vaccination clinics for staff will take place across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and director of public health Dr Sarah Aitken is urging all staff to have the flu vaccination.