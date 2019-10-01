THE FORMER leader of Caerphilly council has told colleagues to consider his resignation “temporary”, and believes he will be found innocent of any accusations.

Cllr Dave Poole resigned earlier this month after referring himself to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

Caerphilly council said a matter was brought to its attention involving the leader which required “further investigation.”

In an internal email seen by the Argus, Cllr Poole has told Labour councillors to consider his decision to step down as leader “a temporary one.”

But a source within the Labour Party said the view expressed in an email “is not the view of the group.”

In the email, Cllr Poole said: “I honestly believe that I will be found to be innocent of any of the accusations that have been made against me.

“So in the immediate future, I hope members will reflect on how I have brought the group together and worked in everyone’s best interest and will continue to do so in the future.

“Therefore in the short time that this investigation is likely to take, I trust members will consider my decision to withdraw from the position of leader as a temporary one.”

Cllr Poole told members to be “mindful that any immediate change could be both damaging and even more challenging.”

“I trust that members will not castigate or condemn me before the truth is known, and will consider my position following the outcome of the report by the Ombudsman,” Cllr Poole adds.

The council’s Labour group was due to meet yesterday evening to discuss the leadership.

Cllr Barbara Jones has been appointed interim leader, with the process to select and appoint a new leader due to take place over the coming weeks.

Cllr Poole also said he was originally “angry and upset” when he presented his resignation.

But he said it was the “honourable course of action to take”, while his actions were investigated.

Councillor Poole has been contacted for comment.