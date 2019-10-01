HEAVY rain fell through much of last night and there is more on the way throughout today as Gwent and the rest of Wales continues to take a battering from the elements.

A yellow warning for rain is in force across Wales - it also takes in the Midlands and much of southern and eastern England - until 8pm tonight.

The Met Office is also forecasting thunder and lightning in Newport and other parts of Gwent this afternoon.

Spray and surface water continues to make driving conditions very difficult, particularly on the M4, and traffic appears to be even heavier than usual around Newport because of it.

READ MORE:

Flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - remain in force in Gwent, for the following areas: The Usk estuary in the Crindau and Malpas Road areas of Newport; the Usk estuary in Caerleon; the Usk estuary at Uskmouth and Old Town Docks, Newport; the Wye estuary at Chepstow; and the Wye estuary near Tintern.

The River Usk is running extremely high through Gwent at the moment. Much more rain has fallen since this photograph of the swollen river was taken from as taken at Pant-y-Goitre bridge, near Llanfair Kilgeddin, on Sunday by South Wales Argus Camera Club

Details of these, and of the five flood alerts in place affecting parts of Gwent, can be found at https://naturalresources.wales/flooding/check-flood-warnings/?lang=en

Is there flooding in your area? Let us know by e-mailing newsdesk@gwent-wales.co.uk or by telephoning 01633 777226.