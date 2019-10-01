A “KEYBOARD warrior of the worst kind” who threatened to post 'revenge porn' pictures of a woman he had a brief sexual relationship with was jailed.

Daniel Jones, from Caerphilly, became obsessed with his victim after she had invited him to a New Year’s Eve party in Norfolk.

He also sent her a mock-up picture of victims in a car crash in reference to her partner, who had recently died in a car crash.

Gareth James, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how Jones and the woman had spent the night together on New Year’s Eve and had consensual sex.

But the defendant became furious just hours into his return journey to Wales because the woman had not been in touch after he left her.

He told her: “You’ve hardly spoken to me.”

Mr James said he later contacted her, “Telling her he loved her and making threats to harm himself if she didn’t reply.”

The court was told that Jones had then made a recording of “sexual activity” when the woman had replied and he then threatened to post it online.

The 28-year-old said to his victim: “Stop now and no one will get hurt. You know you love me.”

The complainant contacted the police and Jones was arrested. He pleaded guilty to committing harassment this January.

Jones was jailed for three years and nine months earlier this year for a “carbon copy” offence against another woman.

That victim was left “scared and intimidated” in another revenge porn case.

Mr James said Jones had “significant previous convictions” and was locked up as a youth for sending an offensive message.

Ed Mitchard, mitigating, said on behalf of the defendant: “He is a keyboard warrior of the worst type. He has an inability to let relationships go.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Jones he had made “sinister threats” and jailed him for an additional nine months, bringing his total sentence to four years and six months in custody.

The defendant, whose current address was given to the court as Cardiff Prison, was also made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

He must also pay a victim surcharge upon his release from jail.