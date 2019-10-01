BUSINESSES are being reminded that entries for the Voice Magazine's V awards are now open.

The awards ceremony, which is now in its 15th year, will be held at the Neon on Sunday, October 13.

MORE NEWS:

But time is almost running out as the deadline is 4pm on Friday, October 4.

There are many categories to enter, including Beauty Salon of the Year and Gym of the Year.

More than 22,000 votes have been cast so far.

You can either drop in your voting forms to the Argus office in Cardiff Road, or vote online at www.wearevoice.co.uk