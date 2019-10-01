UPDATE: 12:30

Gwent Police remain at the scene but have confirmed that the collision involved two vehicles - a van and a car.

The road remains closed

A COLLISION in Chepstow has resulted in the closure of a road in the town centre.

The incident occurred on Middle Street in the town at around 11am.

Emergency services are on the scene. The road has been closed resulting in congestion as it is one of the town's main thoroughfares.

A number of vehicles have become gridlocked as a result of the closure.

Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Middle Street in Chepstow. The road is closed and there are a number of vehicles in gridlock. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/5xgoySNur6 — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) October 1, 2019

Gwent Police have advised motorists to avoid the area while the operation is ongoing.