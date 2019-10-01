A CWMBRAN woman has shaved her head to raise money for her friend to be able to afford treatment for a brain tumour.

Tanya Morris, 38, was told in July a tumour had developed on her brain, and doctors told her it was too dangerous to operate on her.

The mum-of-two was told the only treatments available were radiotherapy or alternative therapy.

Miss Morris is undergoing radiotherapy, but has decided to also try alternative therapy in a bid to treat the tumour.

“It’s been a stressful year,” she said. “We were homeless for eight months last year, and I had skin cancer two years ago. The brain tumour came from that.

“One of my scans in the summer showed I had a tumour on my brain.

“I’ve got two children who are 15 and eight years old. They have been brilliant with everything that’s gone on.

“It makes you appreciate life a bit more.”

To help raise money for Miss Morris’ treatment, her friend Kayleigh Evans offered to shave her head.

Miss Evans, 32, also from Cwmbran, said: “Tanya’s my best friend, and I love her.

“I’m always changing my hair, so I thought it was a good way to raise money for her.”

(Kayleigh Evans having her head shaved to raise money for her friend Tanya Morris' treatment.)

Miss Morris added: “I’m so grateful for what Kayleigh is doing. It means a lot.

“I don’t have enough money for treatment and she said she wanted to help.

“It will mean I can live a longer life.”

Miss Evans had her head shaved on Monday at Maz’s Hairloom in Pontnewydd.

After the trim, Miss Evans said: “It feels great, I’ve even had it styled!”

Maz Loder, from Maz’s Hairloom, said: “The whole team here at Maz’s are really proud of Kayleigh.”

Miss Evans has currently raised more than £300 with the haircut, with more donations still coming in.

In total, Mrs Morris’ friends has raised more than £1,000 for her treatment. They have set up a JustGiving page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tmorris