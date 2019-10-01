A MAN from the Cwmbran area who was found dead in a nature reserve Merthyr Tydfil last month has been named as 50-year-old Steven Hodges.

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate his death, and are appealing to anyone who may have seen a black and green camouflage jacket and white Reebok 'Classic' trainers in the area - missing when he was found - to contact them.

A post mortem examination has confirmed that Mr Hodges died of a had wound, but police are still treating his death as unexplained.

A 37-year-old man from Merthyr Tydfil who has been questioned in connection with the incident is current on bail pending further inquiries.

Mr Hodges' body was found by a member of the public at around noon on Sunday September 8, on a piece of land at Taff Fechan Nature Reserve, off the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road.

Police would like to hear from motorists who would have been driving along that road in the early hours of that day - between midnight and 2am - between Cefn Coed and Dowlais, to check their dashcam footage for sightings of a man walking towards Dowlais.

Mr Hodges' family is supported by specialist police officers.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone South Wales Police on 101, quoting reference number *331644. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.