TWENTY-three year-old Laurie Jones, from the Pontllanfraith area, is missing and concerns are growing for her safety.

She was last seen this morning, Tuesday October 1, at around 1.40am, when she left University of Wales (Heath) Hospital in Cardiff. She has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing blue nurse's scrubs, black shoes and a blue NHS hooded top. She was also carrying a pink rucksack and a pink water bottle.

Ms Jones is described as white, of medium build, with long brown hair, and she was wearing spectacles.

If anyone has seen her, may have any information that may help police with their inquiries, telephone 101, quoting reference number 1900358024.

Alternatively, send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit https://crowd.in/aaOXPI