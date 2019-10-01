GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate Paul Wramba, who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison.

The 65-year-old, who is from Newport, received a two year and three month prison term for wounding after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court in December 2017.

Due to the fact that Wramba, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 101 quoting 1900338930 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.