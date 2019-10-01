GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison seven months ago.

The 27-year-old received a one year and two month prison term for reckless driving after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on September 26, 2018.

Due to the fact that Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor, who was released on licence, breached their licence conditions they have now been recalled to prison.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting 1900311881 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.