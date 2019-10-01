A BOYFRIEND with a history of violence against his partner was jailed for an “ugly assault” outside shops on a busy street.

Louis Nagy, aged 34, from Newport, pushed his then-girlfriend to the floor and pulled her around after demanding money from her.

Prosecutor Gareth James told the city’s crown court how the attack took place on Corporation Road on Sunday, February 17.

Nagy, of Somerton Park, had been charged with robbery but that charge was not pursued with and he admitted common assault.

He was formally found not guilty of robbery by Judge Daniel Williams.

Mr James said Nagy and the woman had been in a long relationship, but this had since ended and she had gone to live in Scotland.

The court was told they had rekindled their romance and she had moved back to Newport.

Mr James said: “The assault took place on Corporation Road when the defendant was asking her for money.

“She was refusing to give him any further money and the defendant attempted to take her purse.

“There was a short struggle and he pushed her to the floor and pulled her around, causing her bruising to her arms. It was captured on CCTV.

“The complainant has said she has moved on since the attack and is in a better place.”

Mr James said Nagy had 20 previous convictions for 34 offences and had previously assaulted the woman in a domestic violence case.

Nagy, who was representing himself, offered no personal mitigation.

Judge Williams told him: “You put your victim to the ground in an ugly assault.

“The offence is aggravated by your previous convictions which include an assault on the complainant.”

Nagy was jailed for 10 weeks and told he must pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.