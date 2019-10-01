A RESIDENT has won an appeal against a council decision which could have required her to demolish a wall surrounding her property in Newport.

Mum-of-two Carly Munro had the wall built outside her house in Beaufort Road to protect the safety of her children playing outside – but was not aware the works required planning permission.

The wall was built after council workers cut down trees surrounding the property, which the authority said had become overgrown.

Newport council’s planning committee refused to grant retrospective permission for the wall – measuring up to 3.1-metres high – with concerns over pedestrian safety and its appearance.

But a planning inspector has overturned the decision, and granted permission for the retention of the wall.

Mrs Munro said she felt “happy and relieved” the issue has now been resolved.

Residents in the area have supported the wall being built, and said it represents an improvement in comparison to the trees which had caused highways safety concerns.

Mrs Munro said she was arranging for the trees to be cut back when they were hacked down by council workers.

The planning committee heard in August that the consequences of the work were “absolutely appalling”, and damaged the retaining wall.

In her appeal, Mrs Munro said: “The wall is very neat clean and tidy, gives my family privacy and safe for my young children to play in the garden with no obstruction to anyone.”

The planning inspector’s report said the white wall is now part of the “street scene”, due to recent renovations outside of the property.

“Whilst the white walls and pillars of the unauthorised development appear new and stand out in the street I anticipate that the fresh appearance will subdue in time,” the inspector, Richard Duggan, writes.

Mr Duggan concluded the wall does not represent a danger to highway safety, either to the safe flow of vehicles or to pedestrians.

The report notes that vehicle speeds on the road are “relatively low”, and that although visibility may be “slightly impeded”, the arrangement does not pose a threat to highway safety.